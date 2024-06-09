Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Thaler 1869 (Württemberg, Charles I)

Obverse Thaler 1869 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I Reverse Thaler 1869 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Charles I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1869 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1787 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.

Württemberg Thaler 1869 at auction Numisfitz GmbH - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1869 at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 34500 RUB
Württemberg Thaler 1869 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1869 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg Thaler 1869 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg Thaler 1869 at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg Thaler 1869 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg Thaler 1869 at auction Kroha - October 30, 2021
Seller Kroha
Date October 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg Thaler 1869 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg Thaler 1869 at auction Via - December 29, 2020
Seller Via
Date December 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg Thaler 1869 at auction Rauch - September 19, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date September 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg Thaler 1869 at auction Aurea - September 10, 2020
Seller Aurea
Date September 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg Thaler 1869 at auction Via - July 1, 2020
Seller Via
Date July 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg Thaler 1869 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg Thaler 1869 at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg Thaler 1869 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg Thaler 1869 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg Thaler 1869 at auction Kricheldorf - February 21, 2017
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg Thaler 1869 at auction Rauch - June 29, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date June 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg Thaler 1869 at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Württemberg Thaler 1869 at auction WAG - July 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date July 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

