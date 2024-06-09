Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Thaler 1869 (Württemberg, Charles I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Charles I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1869
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1869 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1787 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (4)
- Numisfitz GmbH (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Sonntag (3)
- Teutoburger (2)
- Via (2)
- WAG (3)
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 34500 RUB
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aurea
Date September 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search