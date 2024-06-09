Thaler 1869 (Württemberg, Charles I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1869 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1787 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (2) AU (2) XF (13) VF (3) No grade (2)

Seller All companies

Aurea (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Grün (1)

Kricheldorf (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (4)

Numisfitz GmbH (1)

Rauch (2)

Russiancoin (2)

Sonntag (3)

Teutoburger (2)

Via (2)

WAG (3)