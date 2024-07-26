Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Thaler 1868 (Württemberg, Charles I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Charles I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1868
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1868 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2350 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 660. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (6)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Sonntag (4)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (5)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 290 PLN
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search