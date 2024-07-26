Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Thaler 1868 (Württemberg, Charles I)

Obverse Thaler 1868 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I Reverse Thaler 1868 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Charles I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1868 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2350 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 660. Bidding took place December 6, 2013.

Württemberg Thaler 1868 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
868 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1868 at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Württemberg Thaler 1868 at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 290 PLN
Württemberg Thaler 1868 at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Württemberg Thaler 1868 at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1868 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1868 at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Württemberg Thaler 1868 at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1868 at auction CoinsNB - June 27, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1868 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1868 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1868 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1868 at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
Württemberg Thaler 1868 at auction Stack's - February 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1868 at auction Künker - October 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1868 at auction Kroha - May 4, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date May 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1868 at auction Sonntag - November 27, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1868 at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1868 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1868 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1868 at auction Künker - April 6, 2017
Seller Künker
Date April 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1868 at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1868 at auction Rauch - June 29, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date June 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1868 at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1868 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

