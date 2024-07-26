Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Thaler 1867 (Württemberg, Charles I)

Obverse Thaler 1867 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I Reverse Thaler 1867 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Charles I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6103 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (21)
  • Möller (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (7)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WAG (2)
Württemberg Thaler 1867 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1867 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
699 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1867 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1867 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1867 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1867 at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1867 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1867 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1867 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1867 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1867 at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1867 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1867 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1867 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1867 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1867 at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1867 at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1867 at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1867 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1867 at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Thaler 1867 at auction Sonntag - November 27, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of Charles I Coins of Württemberg in 1867 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search