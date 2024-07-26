Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Thaler 1867 (Württemberg, Charles I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Charles I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1867
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6103 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
