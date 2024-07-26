Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Thaler 1865 (Württemberg, Charles I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Charles I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1865
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (125)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 960 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
