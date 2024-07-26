Thaler 1865 (Württemberg, Charles I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 960 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

