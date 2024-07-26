Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Thaler 1865 (Württemberg, Charles I)

Obverse Thaler 1865 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I Reverse Thaler 1865 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I

Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Charles I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (125)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 960 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Württemberg Thaler 1865 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1865 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1865 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1865 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1865 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1865 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1865 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1865 at auction Busso Peus - April 26, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1865 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1865 at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1865 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1865 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1865 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1865 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1865 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1865 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1865 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1865 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1865 at auction Rauch - December 9, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1865 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1865 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of Charles I Coins of Württemberg in 1865 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
