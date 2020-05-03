Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Kreuzer 1873 (Württemberg, Charles I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,66 - 0,86 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Charles I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1873
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1873 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2392 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Bertolami (1)
- WAG (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
