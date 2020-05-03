Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1873 (Württemberg, Charles I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1873 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I Reverse Kreuzer 1873 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I

Photo by: Bertolami Fine Arts

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,66 - 0,86 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Charles I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1873 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2392 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.

Württemberg Kreuzer 1873 at auction Bertolami - May 3, 2020
Seller Bertolami
Date May 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1873 at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

