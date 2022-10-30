Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Kreuzer 1872 (Württemberg, Charles I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,66 - 0,86 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Charles I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1872
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1872 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1336 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 31. Bidding took place October 29, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 23, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
