Kreuzer 1872 (Württemberg, Charles I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1872 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1336 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 31. Bidding took place October 29, 2022.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (2) XF (1) No grade (1)