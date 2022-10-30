Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1872 (Württemberg, Charles I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1872 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I Reverse Kreuzer 1872 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I

Photo by: Solidus Numismatik

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,66 - 0,86 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Charles I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1872 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1336 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 31. Bidding took place October 29, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
Württemberg Kreuzer 1872 at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1872 at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1872 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Württemberg Kreuzer 1872 at auction Frühwald - December 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date December 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Kreuzer 1872 at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
Seller Frühwald
Date July 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1872 at auction Solidus Numismatik - April 6, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Kreuzer 1872 at auction Heritage Eur - November 23, 2013
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 23, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Kreuzer 1872 at auction Heritage Eur - May 18, 2013
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

