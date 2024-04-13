Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Kreuzer 1871 (Württemberg, Charles I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,66 - 0,86 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Charles I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1871
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1871 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1268 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 70. Bidding took place May 23, 2021.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
