Kreuzer 1871 (Württemberg, Charles I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1871 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1268 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 70. Bidding took place May 23, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (2) No grade (8)