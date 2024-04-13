Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1871 (Württemberg, Charles I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1871 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I Reverse Kreuzer 1871 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,66 - 0,86 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Charles I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1871 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1268 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 70. Bidding took place May 23, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Russiancoin (8)
Württemberg Kreuzer 1871 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Württemberg Kreuzer 1871 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Württemberg Kreuzer 1871 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1871 at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Kreuzer 1871 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1871 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1871 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1871 at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Württemberg Kreuzer 1871 at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Kreuzer 1871 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1871 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1871 at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Württemberg Kreuzer 1871 at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Kreuzer 1871 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1871 at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Württemberg Kreuzer 1871 at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Kreuzer 1871 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1871 at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of Charles I Coins of Württemberg in 1871 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search