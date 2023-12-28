Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1869 (Württemberg, Charles I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1869 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I Reverse Kreuzer 1869 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,66 - 0,86 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Charles I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1869 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61117 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 40. Bidding took place March 14, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • WAG (1)
Württemberg Kreuzer 1869 at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1869 at auction Solidus Numismatik - April 6, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1869 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg Kreuzer 1869 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1869 at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Württemberg Kreuzer 1869 at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Württemberg Kreuzer 1869 at auction Heritage - March 14, 2010
Württemberg Kreuzer 1869 at auction Heritage - March 14, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date March 14, 2010
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

