Kreuzer 1869 (Württemberg, Charles I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1869 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61117 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 40. Bidding took place March 14, 2010.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (1)