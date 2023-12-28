Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Kreuzer 1869 (Württemberg, Charles I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,66 - 0,86 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Charles I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1869
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1869 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61117 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 40. Bidding took place March 14, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Chaponnière (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
