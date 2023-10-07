Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Kreuzer 1868 (Württemberg, Charles I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,66 - 0,86 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Charles I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1868
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1868 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63261 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 79. Bidding took place August 18, 2016.
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 18, 2016
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
