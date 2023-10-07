Kreuzer 1868 (Württemberg, Charles I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1868 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63261 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 79. Bidding took place August 18, 2016.

