Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1868 (Württemberg, Charles I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1868 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I Reverse Kreuzer 1868 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I

Photo by: Solidus Numismatik

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,66 - 0,86 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Charles I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1868 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63261 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 79. Bidding took place August 18, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Württemberg Kreuzer 1868 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Württemberg Kreuzer 1868 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Württemberg Kreuzer 1868 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - September 11, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date September 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1868 at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 9, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1868 at auction Heritage - August 18, 2016
Württemberg Kreuzer 1868 at auction Heritage - August 18, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 18, 2016
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Kreuzer 1868 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg Kreuzer 1868 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of Charles I Coins of Württemberg in 1868 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search