Kreuzer 1867 (Württemberg, Charles I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63197 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 240. Bidding took place July 19, 2018.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) Service NGC (1)