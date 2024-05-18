Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Kreuzer 1867 (Württemberg, Charles I)
Photo by: Inasta Spa
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,66 - 0,86 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Charles I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1867
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63197 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 240. Bidding took place July 19, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Inasta (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search