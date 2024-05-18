Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1867 (Württemberg, Charles I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1867 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I Reverse Kreuzer 1867 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I

Photo by: Inasta Spa

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,66 - 0,86 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Charles I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63197 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 240. Bidding took place July 19, 2018.

Württemberg Kreuzer 1867 at auction VL Nummus - May 18, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1867 at auction Inasta - March 1, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date March 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1867 at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1867 at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Kreuzer 1867 at auction Heritage - December 10, 2015
Württemberg Kreuzer 1867 at auction Heritage - December 10, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2015
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

