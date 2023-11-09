Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Kreuzer 1866 (Württemberg, Charles I)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,66 - 0,86 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Charles I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1866
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1283 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Russiancoin (15)
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 420 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search