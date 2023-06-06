Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Kreuzer 1865 (Württemberg, Charles I)
Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,166)
- Weight 0,66 - 0,86 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Charles I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1865
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62215 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 63. Bidding took place April 13, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (4)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date January 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search