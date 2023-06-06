Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Kreuzer 1865 (Württemberg, Charles I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1865 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I Reverse Kreuzer 1865 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I

Photo by: WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,166)
  • Weight 0,66 - 0,86 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Charles I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Kreuzer 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62215 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 63. Bidding took place April 13, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (4)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Württemberg Kreuzer 1865 at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Württemberg Kreuzer 1865 at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Württemberg Kreuzer 1865 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - January 7, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date January 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Württemberg Kreuzer 1865 at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1865 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1865 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - April 2, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date April 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1865 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - December 25, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date December 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1865 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg Kreuzer 1865 at auction Heritage - April 13, 2017
Württemberg Kreuzer 1865 at auction Heritage - April 13, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2017
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of Charles I Coins of Württemberg in 1865 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search