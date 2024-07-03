Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Gulden 1871 (Württemberg, Charles I)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1871 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1871 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,29 g
  • Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Charles I
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1871 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2185 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (5)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Sonntag (6)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (5)
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1871 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1871 at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1871 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1871 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1871 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1871 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1871 at auction HIRSCH - September 24, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1871 at auction HIRSCH - September 25, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1871 at auction Busso Peus - January 18, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1871 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1871 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1871 at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1871 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1871 at auction WAG - March 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1871 at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1871 at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1871 at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1871 at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date February 8, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1871 at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1871 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1871 at auction Künker - March 12, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of Charles I Coins of Württemberg in 1871 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins 1/2 Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search