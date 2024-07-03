Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/2 Gulden 1871 (Württemberg, Charles I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,29 g
- Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Charles I
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1871
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1871 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2185 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
