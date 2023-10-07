Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/2 Gulden 1870 (Württemberg, Charles I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,29 g
- Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Charles I
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1870
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1870 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9546 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
