Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Gulden 1870 (Württemberg, Charles I)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1870 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1870 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,29 g
  • Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Charles I
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1870 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9546 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place February 22, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Meister & Sonntag (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (9)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1870 at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
341 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1870 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1870 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1870 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1870 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1870 at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1870 at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1870 at auction Aurea - October 6, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date October 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1870 at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1870 at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1870 at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1870 at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1870 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1870 at auction SINCONA - May 22, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 22, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1870 at auction Kroha - May 4, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date May 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1870 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1870 at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1870 at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1870 at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1870 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1870 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1870 at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

