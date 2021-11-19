Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/2 Gulden 1869 (Württemberg, Charles I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,29 g
- Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Charles I
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1869
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1869 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2182 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 25, 2015
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date August 29, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 26, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
