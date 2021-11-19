1/2 Gulden 1869 (Württemberg, Charles I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1869 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2182 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

