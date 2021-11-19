Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Gulden 1869 (Württemberg, Charles I)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1869 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1869 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,29 g
  • Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Charles I
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1869 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2182 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date April 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
281 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction WAG - May 6, 2018
Seller WAG
Date May 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition AU
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction Stephen Album - May 21, 2016
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 21, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction Heritage - October 25, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date October 25, 2015
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction Künker - March 12, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction Hess Divo - August 29, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date August 29, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 22, 2012
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction Teutoburger - February 26, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 26, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction Westfälische - February 8, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1869 at auction Künker - March 10, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
