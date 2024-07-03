Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/2 Gulden 1868 (Württemberg, Charles I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,29 g
- Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Charles I
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1868
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1868 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1998 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date September 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
