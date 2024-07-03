Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Gulden 1868 (Württemberg, Charles I)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1868 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1868 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,29 g
  • Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Charles I
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1868 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1998 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Sonntag (5)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (2)
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction Numismatica Ranieri - September 11, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date September 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction Aurea - April 4, 2017
Seller Aurea
Date April 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date March 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1868 at auction Künker - March 10, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of Charles I Coins of Württemberg in 1868 All Württemberg coins Württemberg silver coins Württemberg coins 1/2 Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search