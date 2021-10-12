1/2 Gulden 1867 (Württemberg, Charles I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7298 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (7) XF (1) VF (1)