Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Gulden 1867 (Württemberg, Charles I)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1867 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1867 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,29 g
  • Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Charles I
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7298 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (2)
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction WAG - June 9, 2013
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2011
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1867 at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price

