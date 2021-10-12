Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/2 Gulden 1867 (Württemberg, Charles I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,29 g
- Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Charles I
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1867
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7298 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place October 12, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
