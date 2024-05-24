Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/2 Gulden 1866 (Württemberg, Charles I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,29 g
- Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Charles I
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1866
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62510 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 492. Bidding took place June 8, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Gärtner (1)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Naumann (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- WAG (9)
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search