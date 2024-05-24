1/2 Gulden 1866 (Württemberg, Charles I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62510 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 492. Bidding took place June 8, 2022.

