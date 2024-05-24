Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Gulden 1866 (Württemberg, Charles I)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,29 g
  • Pure silver (0,1531 oz) 4,761 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Charles I
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62510 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 492. Bidding took place June 8, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • WAG (9)
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1866 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1866 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1866 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1866 at auction Heritage - June 9, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1866 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1866 at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1866 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1866 at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1866 at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1866 at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1866 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1866 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1866 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1866 at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1866 at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1866 at auction Gärtner - June 20, 2015
Seller Gärtner
Date June 20, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1866 at auction Busso Peus - April 24, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1866 at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1866 at auction Naumann - September 21, 2014
Seller Naumann
Date September 21, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1866 at auction Solidus Numismatik - September 20, 2014
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date September 20, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Gulden 1866 at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
