1/4 Kreuzer 1871 (Württemberg, Charles I)

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/4 Kreuzer 1871 . This copper coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2011 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

