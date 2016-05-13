Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/4 Kreuzer 1871 (Württemberg, Charles I)

Obverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1871 - Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I Reverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1871 - Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,89 - 1,15 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Charles I
  • Denomination 1/4 Kreuzer
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/4 Kreuzer 1871 . This copper coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2011 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
Württemberg 1/4 Kreuzer 1871 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Württemberg Coin catalog of Charles I Coins of Württemberg in 1871 All Württemberg coins Württemberg copper coins Württemberg coins 1/4 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search