Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/4 Kreuzer 1871 (Württemberg, Charles I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,89 - 1,15 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Charles I
- Denomination 1/4 Kreuzer
- Year 1871
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/4 Kreuzer 1871 . This copper coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2011 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search