Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/4 Kreuzer 1865 (Württemberg, Charles I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,89 - 1,15 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Charles I
- Denomination 1/4 Kreuzer
- Year 1865
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/4 Kreuzer 1865 . This copper coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6974 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 28. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
