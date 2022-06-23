Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/4 Kreuzer 1865 (Württemberg, Charles I)

Obverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1865 - Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I Reverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1865 - Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,89 - 1,15 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Charles I
  • Denomination 1/4 Kreuzer
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/4 Kreuzer 1865 . This copper coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6974 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 28. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.

Württemberg 1/4 Kreuzer 1865 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Württemberg 1/4 Kreuzer 1865 at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

