1/4 Kreuzer 1865 (Württemberg, Charles I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/4 Kreuzer 1865 . This copper coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6974 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 28. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.

Сondition AU (1) No grade (1)