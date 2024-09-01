Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Kreuzer 1872 (Württemberg, Charles I)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1872 - Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1872 - Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,75 - 2,20 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Charles I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1872 . This copper coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1282 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WAG (1)
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1872 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

