1/2 Kreuzer 1871 (Württemberg, Charles I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1871 . This copper coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4642 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 24. Bidding took place November 7, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (2)