Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/2 Kreuzer 1871 (Württemberg, Charles I)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,75 - 2,20 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Charles I
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1871
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1871 . This copper coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4642 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 24. Bidding took place November 7, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Chaponnière (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (1)
- Katz (1)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search