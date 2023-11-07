Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Kreuzer 1871 (Württemberg, Charles I)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1871 - Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1871 - Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,75 - 2,20 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Charles I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1871 . This copper coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4642 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 24. Bidding took place November 7, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1871 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1871 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1871 at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1871 at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1871 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1871 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

