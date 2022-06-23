1/2 Kreuzer 1870 (Württemberg, Charles I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1870 . This copper coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 935 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 1,300. Bidding took place June 23, 2022.

Сondition XF (1) No grade (1)