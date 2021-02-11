Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Kreuzer 1867 (Württemberg, Charles I)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1867 - Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1867 - Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,75 - 2,20 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Charles I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1867 . This copper coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 715 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 260. Bidding took place February 11, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (1)
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1867 at auction Russiancoin - February 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
