Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Kreuzer 1866 (Württemberg, Charles I)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1866 - Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1866 - Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I

Photo by: Chaponnière & Firmenich SA

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,75 - 2,20 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Charles I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1866 . This copper coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 515 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 10. Bidding took place September 6, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (4)
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - April 1, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date April 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 23, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - February 19, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date February 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 CHF

