Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/2 Kreuzer 1866 (Württemberg, Charles I)
Photo by: Chaponnière & Firmenich SA
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,75 - 2,20 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Charles I
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1866
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1866 . This copper coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 515 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 10. Bidding took place September 6, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Chaponnière (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (4)
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date April 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search