1/2 Kreuzer 1866 (Württemberg, Charles I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1866 . This copper coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 515 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 10. Bidding took place September 6, 2014.

