Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
1/2 Kreuzer 1865 (Württemberg, Charles I)
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1865 . This copper coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 198 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 6. Bidding took place July 3, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Russiancoin (7)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search