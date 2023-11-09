Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

1/2 Kreuzer 1865 (Württemberg, Charles I)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1865 - Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1865 - Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I

Photo by: FESOJK s.r.o.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,75 - 2,20 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Charles I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1865 . This copper coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 198 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 6. Bidding took place July 3, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (7)
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1865 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1865 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1865 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1865 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1865 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1865 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Württemberg 1/2 Kreuzer 1865 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

