Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
Thaler 1871 "Victory in the War" (Württemberg, Charles I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Charles I
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1871
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (632)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1871 "Victory in the War". This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30117 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,919. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 350 USD
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date July 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
