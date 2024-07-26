Thaler 1871 "Victory in the War" (Württemberg, Charles I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1871 "Victory in the War". This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30117 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,919. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (21) UNC (96) AU (98) XF (310) VF (89) F (4) No grade (14) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (2) MS65 (7) MS64 (5) MS63 (8) MS62 (7) MS61 (2) AU58 (3) AU53 (1) AU50 (3) XF45 (1) XF40 (2) PF67 (1) PF66 (2) PF65 (1) PF62 (1) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (1) PL (2) Service PCGS (20) NGC (20) ННР (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (7)

Anticomondo (2)

Artemide Aste (1)

Auction World (4)

Auctiones (2)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Aurea (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

AURORA (1)

BAC (18)

Bertolami (2)

Busso Peus (13)

Chaponnière (2)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

CNG (1)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (3)

CoinsNB (9)

COINSNET (3)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (1)

Empire (1)

Emporium Hamburg (30)

Felzmann (18)

Frühwald (2)

Gärtner (9)

GGN (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (11)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)

Grün (17)

Heritage (23)

Heritage Eur (4)

HERVERA (5)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (5)

Höhn (24)

iBelgica (1)

ibercoin (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

iNumis (2)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (8)

Kroha (9)

Künker (56)

Leu (3)

London Coin Galleries (2)

MDC Monaco (1)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (13)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

MS67 (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (17)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (12)

Naumann (1)

Negrini (1)

Niemczyk (2)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Nomisma Aste (1)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (5)

Rauch (13)

Reinhard Fischer (16)

Rhenumis (3)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Russiancoin (5)

Savoca Numismatik (3)

SINCONA (5)

Soler y Llach (8)

Solidus Numismatik (5)

Sonntag (29)

Spink (1)

Stack's (3)

Teutoburger (68)

UBS (3)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)

Via (2)

VINCHON (1)

WAG (74)

WCN (3)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (3)

Wormser Auktionshaus (3)