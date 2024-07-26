Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

Thaler 1871 "Victory in the War" (Württemberg, Charles I)

Obverse Thaler 1871 "Victory in the War" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I Reverse Thaler 1871 "Victory in the War" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Charles I
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (632)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg Thaler 1871 "Victory in the War". This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30117 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,919. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Service
Württemberg Thaler 1871 "Victory in the War" at auction Heritage - July 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
350 $
Price in auction currency 350 USD
Württemberg Thaler 1871 "Victory in the War" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Württemberg Thaler 1871 "Victory in the War" at auction Solidus Numismatik - July 16, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date July 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1871 "Victory in the War" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1871 "Victory in the War" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1871 "Victory in the War" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1871 "Victory in the War" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1871 "Victory in the War" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1871 "Victory in the War" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1871 "Victory in the War" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1871 "Victory in the War" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg Thaler 1871 "Victory in the War" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1871 "Victory in the War" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1871 "Victory in the War" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Württemberg Thaler 1871 "Victory in the War" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1871 "Victory in the War" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1871 "Victory in the War" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1871 "Victory in the War" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1871 "Victory in the War" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1871 "Victory in the War" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1871 "Victory in the War" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Württemberg Thaler 1871 "Victory in the War" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PL PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
Württemberg Thaler 1871 "Victory in the War" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Württemberg Thaler 1871 "Victory in the War" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Württemberg Thaler 1871 "Victory in the War" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Württemberg Thaler 1871 "Victory in the War" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction
Württemberg Thaler 1871 "Victory in the War" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
To auction
Württemberg Thaler 1871 "Victory in the War" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Württemberg Thaler 1871 "Victory in the War" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1871 "Victory in the War", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search