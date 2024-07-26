2 Thaler 1871 "Ulm Cathedral" (Württemberg, Charles I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Thaler 1871 "Ulm Cathedral". This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3449 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 980,000. Bidding took place January 18, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (75) UNC (35) AU (57) XF (170) VF (15) No grade (13) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) MS63 (3) MS62 (6) MS61 (3) MS60 (3) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) PF66 (2) PF65 (5) PF64 (8) PF63 (3) PF62 (8) PF61 (6) PF60 (4) DETAILS (5) CAMEO (9) ULTRA CAMEO (3) PL (1) Service NGC (49) PCGS (24)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

Anticomondo (2)

Auction World (33)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

BAC (21)

Busso Peus (11)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

CNG (1)

Emporium Hamburg (12)

Frankfurter (1)

Gärtner (3)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (14)

Grün (14)

Heritage (23)

Heritage Eur (1)

HERVERA (1)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (5)

Höhn (6)

Katz (1)

Künker (76)

Lugdunum (1)

Meister & Sonntag (6)

Möller (6)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)

Nihon (3)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (6)

Russiancoin (12)

SINCONA (5)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (30)

Spink (1)

Stack's (8)

Taisei (1)

Teutoburger (11)

UBS (2)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (41)

WCN (2)

Westfälische (2)