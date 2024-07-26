Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
2 Thaler 1871 "Ulm Cathedral" (Württemberg, Charles I)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,04 g
- Pure silver (1,0718 oz) 33,336 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Charles I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1871
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (379)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Thaler 1871 "Ulm Cathedral". This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3449 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 980,000. Bidding took place January 18, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3364 $
Price in auction currency 3100 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1505 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition PF62
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1871 "Ulm Cathedral", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
