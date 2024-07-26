Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

2 Thaler 1871 "Ulm Cathedral" (Württemberg, Charles I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1871 "Ulm Cathedral" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I Reverse 2 Thaler 1871 "Ulm Cathedral" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,04 g
  • Pure silver (1,0718 oz) 33,336 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Charles I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1871
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (379)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Thaler 1871 "Ulm Cathedral". This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3449 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 980,000. Bidding took place January 18, 2020.

Württemberg 2 Thaler 1871 "Ulm Cathedral" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3364 $
Price in auction currency 3100 EUR
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1871 "Ulm Cathedral" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1505 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1871 "Ulm Cathedral" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1871 "Ulm Cathedral" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1871 "Ulm Cathedral" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1871 "Ulm Cathedral" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1871 "Ulm Cathedral" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1871 "Ulm Cathedral" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1871 "Ulm Cathedral" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1871 "Ulm Cathedral" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1871 "Ulm Cathedral" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1871 "Ulm Cathedral" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1871 "Ulm Cathedral" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1871 "Ulm Cathedral" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1871 "Ulm Cathedral" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1871 "Ulm Cathedral" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1871 "Ulm Cathedral" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1871 "Ulm Cathedral" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1871 "Ulm Cathedral" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition PF62
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1871 "Ulm Cathedral" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1871 "Ulm Cathedral", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

