Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873
2 Thaler 1869 "Ulm Cathedral" (Württemberg, Charles I)
Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,04 g
- Pure silver (1,0718 oz) 33,336 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Württemberg
- Period Charles I
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1869
- Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (185)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Thaler 1869 "Ulm Cathedral". This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3409 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 1,000,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2279 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
3109 $
Price in auction currency 491000 JPY
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2023
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1869 "Ulm Cathedral", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
