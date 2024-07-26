Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Württemberg Period: 1798-1873 1798-1873

2 Thaler 1869 "Ulm Cathedral" (Württemberg, Charles I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1869 "Ulm Cathedral" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I Reverse 2 Thaler 1869 "Ulm Cathedral" - Silver Coin Value - Württemberg, Charles I

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,04 g
  • Pure silver (1,0718 oz) 33,336 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Württemberg
  • Period Charles I
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Charles I (King of Wurttemberg)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (185)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Württemberg 2 Thaler 1869 "Ulm Cathedral". This silver coin from the times of Charles I struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3409 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 1,000,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2021.

Württemberg 2 Thaler 1869 "Ulm Cathedral" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2279 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1869 "Ulm Cathedral" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
3109 $
Price in auction currency 491000 JPY
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1869 "Ulm Cathedral" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1869 "Ulm Cathedral" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1869 "Ulm Cathedral" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1869 "Ulm Cathedral" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1869 "Ulm Cathedral" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1869 "Ulm Cathedral" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1869 "Ulm Cathedral" at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1869 "Ulm Cathedral" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1869 "Ulm Cathedral" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1869 "Ulm Cathedral" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1869 "Ulm Cathedral" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1869 "Ulm Cathedral" at auction GINZA - November 18, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2023
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1869 "Ulm Cathedral" at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1869 "Ulm Cathedral" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS62 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1869 "Ulm Cathedral" at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1869 "Ulm Cathedral" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1869 "Ulm Cathedral" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1869 "Ulm Cathedral" at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1869 "Ulm Cathedral" at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1869 "Ulm Cathedral" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition PF61 CAMEO NGC
To auction
Württemberg 2 Thaler 1869 "Ulm Cathedral" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1869 "Ulm Cathedral", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

