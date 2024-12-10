Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
Thaler 1813 C "Small laurel wreath" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Ornamental
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1813
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian Thaler 1813 "Small laurel wreath" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 110 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.
- Auctiones (2)
- Aurea (2)
- Busso Peus (5)
- Cayón (1)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (7)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (3)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (4)
- Inasta (1)
- Jean ELSEN (3)
- Katz (6)
- Künker (20)
- Leu (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Quai des Enchères (1)
- Rauch (4)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sonntag (3)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (10)
- UBS (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (7)
- Westfälische (6)
