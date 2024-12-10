flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

Thaler 1813 C "Small laurel wreath" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse Thaler 1813 C "Small laurel wreath" - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse Thaler 1813 C "Small laurel wreath" - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Ornamental
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian Thaler 1813 "Small laurel wreath" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 110 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Aurea (2)
  • Busso Peus (5)
  • Cayón (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (7)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (3)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (20)
  • Leu (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Quai des Enchères (1)
  • Rauch (4)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (10)
  • UBS (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (7)
  • Westfälische (6)
Westphalia Thaler 1813 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction WAG - January 12, 2025
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2025
Condition XF
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Westphalia Thaler 1813 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Inasta - December 10, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date December 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Westphalia Thaler 1813 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia Thaler 1813 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2024
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia Thaler 1813 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia Thaler 1813 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
Seller Künker
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia Thaler 1813 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Quai des Enchères - October 17, 2024
Seller Quai des Enchères
Date October 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1813 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia Thaler 1813 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia Thaler 1813 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia Thaler 1813 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia Thaler 1813 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia Thaler 1813 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia Thaler 1813 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia Thaler 1813 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia Thaler 1813 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia Thaler 1813 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia Thaler 1813 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1813 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia Thaler 1813 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia Thaler 1813 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

