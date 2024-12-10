Thaler 1813 C "Small laurel wreath" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian Thaler 1813 "Small laurel wreath" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 110 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (7) XF (44) VF (48) F (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (7) AU58 (1) AU50 (1) Service PCGS (8) NGC (1)

