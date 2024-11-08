Thaler 1811 C "Small laurel wreath" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian Thaler 1811 "Small laurel wreath" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1176 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 925. Bidding took place September 17, 2012.

