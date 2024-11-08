flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

Thaler 1811 C "Small laurel wreath" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse Thaler 1811 C "Small laurel wreath" - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse Thaler 1811 C "Small laurel wreath" - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Ornamental
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian Thaler 1811 "Small laurel wreath" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1176 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 925. Bidding took place September 17, 2012.

Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
Seller Künker
Date November 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
999 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
358 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Felzmann - November 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date November 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction cgb.fr - December 3, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction GINZA - November 18, 2017
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2017
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Aurea - May 20, 2017
Seller Aurea
Date May 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Small laurel wreath" at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1811 "Small laurel wreath", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

