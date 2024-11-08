Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
Thaler 1811 C "Small laurel wreath" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Ornamental
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1811
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian Thaler 1811 "Small laurel wreath" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1176 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 925. Bidding took place September 17, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aurea (1)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (8)
- Felzmann (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Grün (8)
- HERVERA (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Künker (11)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (6)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (5)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Künker
Date November 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
999 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2017
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1811 "Small laurel wreath", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
