Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
Thaler 1811 C "Large laurel wreath" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Ornamental
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1811
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (124)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian Thaler 1811 "Large laurel wreath" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 4342 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- CNG (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Felzmann (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (6)
- Heritage (3)
- Höhn (8)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (35)
- MDC Monaco (2)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (5)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numisa (5)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (5)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (7)
- UBS (4)
- WAG (14)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 30, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Künker
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
335 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1811 "Large laurel wreath", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search