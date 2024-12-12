Thaler 1811 C "Large laurel wreath" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian Thaler 1811 "Large laurel wreath" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 4342 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

