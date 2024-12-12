flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

Thaler 1811 C "Large laurel wreath" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse Thaler 1811 C "Large laurel wreath" - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse Thaler 1811 C "Large laurel wreath" - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Ornamental
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (124)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian Thaler 1811 "Large laurel wreath" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 4342 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Large laurel wreath" at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Large laurel wreath" at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 30, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Large laurel wreath" at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
Seller Künker
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
335 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Large laurel wreath" at auction CNG - September 26, 2024
Seller CNG
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Large laurel wreath" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Large laurel wreath" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Large laurel wreath" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Large laurel wreath" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Large laurel wreath" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Large laurel wreath" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Large laurel wreath" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Large laurel wreath" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Large laurel wreath" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Large laurel wreath" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Large laurel wreath" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Large laurel wreath" at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Large laurel wreath" at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Large laurel wreath" at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Large laurel wreath" at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Large laurel wreath" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1811 C "Large laurel wreath" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
