Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

Thaler 1810 C "Large laurel wreath" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse Thaler 1810 C "Large laurel wreath" - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse Thaler 1810 C "Large laurel wreath" - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Ornamental
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian Thaler 1810 "Large laurel wreath" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 939 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Westphalia Thaler 1810 C "Large laurel wreath" at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date November 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
301 $
Price in auction currency 285 EUR
Westphalia Thaler 1810 C "Large laurel wreath" at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2024
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
594 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Westphalia Thaler 1810 C "Large laurel wreath" at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia Thaler 1810 C "Large laurel wreath" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia Thaler 1810 C "Large laurel wreath" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia Thaler 1810 C "Large laurel wreath" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia Thaler 1810 C "Large laurel wreath" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia Thaler 1810 C "Large laurel wreath" at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date March 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia Thaler 1810 C "Large laurel wreath" at auction Rauch - December 9, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia Thaler 1810 C "Large laurel wreath" at auction Numisor - June 27, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date June 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Westphalia Thaler 1810 C "Large laurel wreath" at auction Rio de la Plata - March 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia Thaler 1810 C "Large laurel wreath" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia Thaler 1810 C "Large laurel wreath" at auction Felzmann - November 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date November 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia Thaler 1810 C "Large laurel wreath" at auction Felzmann - November 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date November 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia Thaler 1810 C "Large laurel wreath" at auction Felzmann - November 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date November 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia Thaler 1810 C "Large laurel wreath" at auction Künker - February 25, 2021
Seller Künker
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia Thaler 1810 C "Large laurel wreath" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Westphalia Thaler 1810 C "Large laurel wreath" at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia Thaler 1810 C "Large laurel wreath" at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia Thaler 1810 C "Large laurel wreath" at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Westphalia Thaler 1810 C "Large laurel wreath" at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
