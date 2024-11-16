Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
Thaler 1810 C "Large laurel wreath" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Ornamental
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1810
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian Thaler 1810 "Large laurel wreath" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 939 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Boule (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Cayón (2)
- Felzmann (3)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Grün (7)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (19)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Numisa (5)
- Numisor (1)
- Rauch (4)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (3)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Höhn
Date November 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
301 $
Price in auction currency 285 EUR
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
594 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1810 "Large laurel wreath", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
