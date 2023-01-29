flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

Thaler 1810 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse Thaler 1810 C - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse Thaler 1810 C - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 28,06 g
  • Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Ornamental
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian Thaler 1810 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 938 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 40,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Westphalia Thaler 1810 C at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
12320 $
Price in auction currency 1600000 JPY
Westphalia Thaler 1810 C at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
39633 $
Price in auction currency 36000 EUR
Westphalia Thaler 1810 C at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1810 C at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1810 C at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 18, 2019
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1810 C at auction Künker - October 8, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1810 C at auction Auction World - January 23, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1810 C at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1810 C at auction Künker - October 7, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1810 C at auction Künker - March 14, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1810 C at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia Thaler 1810 C at auction M&M AG, CH - March 6, 2001
Seller M&M AG, CH
Date March 6, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
