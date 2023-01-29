Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
Thaler 1810 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 28,06 g
- Pure silver (0,7515 oz) 23,374 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Ornamental
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1810
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian Thaler 1810 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 938 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 40,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
12320 $
Price in auction currency 1600000 JPY
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
39633 $
Price in auction currency 36000 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
