Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
Mariengroschen 1810 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,200)
- Weight 1,4 g
- Pure silver (0,009 oz) 0,28 g
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination Mariengroschen
- Year 1810
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian Mariengroschen 1810 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1125 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place January 14, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
