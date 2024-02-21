Mariengroschen 1810 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian Mariengroschen 1810 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1125 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place January 14, 2018.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (1)