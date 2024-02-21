flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

Mariengroschen 1810 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse Mariengroschen 1810 C - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse Mariengroschen 1810 C - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,200)
  • Weight 1,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,009 oz) 0,28 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination Mariengroschen
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian Mariengroschen 1810 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1125 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place January 14, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Westphalia Mariengroschen 1810 C at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Westphalia Mariengroschen 1810 C at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Westphalia Mariengroschen 1810 C at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
