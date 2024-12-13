5 Francs 1809 J (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 5 Francs 1809 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2251 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2018.

