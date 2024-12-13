flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

5 Francs 1809 J (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 5 Francs 1809 J - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 5 Francs 1809 J - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 5 Francs
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 5 Francs 1809 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2251 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Felzmann (4)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Künker (23)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (13)
Westphalia 5 Francs 1809 J at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 13, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Westphalia 5 Francs 1809 J at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2024
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1079 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Westphalia 5 Francs 1809 J at auction WAG - October 6, 2024
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Francs 1809 J at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Francs 1809 J at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Francs 1809 J at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Francs 1809 J at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Francs 1809 J at auction Klondike Auction - September 17, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Francs 1809 J at auction Nomisma Aste - May 4, 2023
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Francs 1809 J at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Francs 1809 J at auction Möller - December 2, 2022
Seller Möller
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Francs 1809 J at auction Künker - September 28, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Francs 1809 J at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Francs 1809 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 5 Francs 1809 J at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Francs 1809 J at auction Felzmann - November 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date November 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Francs 1809 J at auction HIRSCH - September 24, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 5 Francs 1809 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 5 Francs 1809 J at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Francs 1809 J at auction Münzenonline - November 27, 2020
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 5 Francs 1809 J at auction Chaponnière - October 18, 2020
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Francs 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

