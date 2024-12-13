Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
5 Francs 1809 J (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 5 Francs
- Year 1809
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 5 Francs 1809 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2251 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Cayón (2)
- Chaponnière (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Felzmann (4)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (3)
- iNumis (1)
- Katz (1)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Künker (23)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (5)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (13)
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 13, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1079 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Francs 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search