4 Pfennig 1809 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 4 Pfennig 1809 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2032 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (10) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)