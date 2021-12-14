flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

4 Pfennig 1809 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1809 C - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 4 Pfennig 1809 C - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,200)
  • Weight 1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0064 oz) 0,2 g
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 4 Pfennig
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 4 Pfennig 1809 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2032 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Westphalia 4 Pfennig 1809 C at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 370 PLN
Westphalia 4 Pfennig 1809 C at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Westphalia 4 Pfennig 1809 C at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 4 Pfennig 1809 C at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Westphalia 4 Pfennig 1809 C at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 4 Pfennig 1809 C at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 4 Pfennig 1809 C at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 4 Pfennig 1809 C at auction Möller - June 9, 2017
Seller Möller
Date June 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 4 Pfennig 1809 C at auction Künker - April 6, 2017
Seller Künker
Date April 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 4 Pfennig 1809 C at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 4 Pfennig 1809 C at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 4 Pfennig 1809 C at auction Busso Peus - January 16, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 16, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 4 Pfennig 1809 C at auction WAG - July 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date July 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 4 Pfennig 1809 C at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 4 Pfennig 1809 C at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 4 Pfennig 1809 C at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

