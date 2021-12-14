Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
4 Pfennig 1809 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,200)
- Weight 1 g
- Pure silver (0,0064 oz) 0,2 g
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 4 Pfennig
- Year 1809
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 4 Pfennig 1809 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2032 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (2)
- Künker (2)
- Möller (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (6)
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 370 PLN
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
317 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
