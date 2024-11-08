24 Mariengroschen 1810 B (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 24 Mariengroschen 1810 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 396 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place February 13, 2012.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (24) XF (62) VF (48) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) XF45 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Boule (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Felzmann (6)

Frankfurter (1)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Grün (7)

Heritage (4)

Heritage Eur (1)

Höhn (1)

Jean ELSEN (3)

Katz (3)

Kricheldorf (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (35)

Möller (5)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (8)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (1)

Teutoburger (13)

UBS (2)

WAG (27)

Westfälische (6)