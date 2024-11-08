Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
24 Mariengroschen 1810 B (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 17,32 g
- Pure silver (0,4176 oz) 12,99 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Ornamental
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 300,000
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 24 Mariengroschen
- Year 1810
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Brunswick
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (140)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 24 Mariengroschen 1810 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 396 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place February 13, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Boule (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Felzmann (6)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage (4)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Jean ELSEN (3)
- Katz (3)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (35)
- Möller (5)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (8)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (13)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (27)
- Westfälische (6)
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date August 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
123 ... 7
