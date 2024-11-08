flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

24 Mariengroschen 1810 B (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 24 Mariengroschen 1810 B - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 24 Mariengroschen 1810 B - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 17,32 g
  • Pure silver (0,4176 oz) 12,99 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Ornamental
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 300,000

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 24 Mariengroschen
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Brunswick
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (140)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 24 Mariengroschen 1810 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 396 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place February 13, 2012.

Westphalia 24 Mariengroschen 1810 B at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2024
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Westphalia 24 Mariengroschen 1810 B at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Westphalia 24 Mariengroschen 1810 B at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Westphalia 24 Mariengroschen 1810 B at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 24 Mariengroschen 1810 B at auction Bruun Rasmussen - August 4, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date August 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 24 Mariengroschen 1810 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Westphalia 24 Mariengroschen 1810 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 24 Mariengroschen 1810 B at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 24 Mariengroschen 1810 B at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Westphalia 24 Mariengroschen 1810 B at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 24 Mariengroschen 1810 B at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 24 Mariengroschen 1810 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 24 Mariengroschen 1810 B at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 24 Mariengroschen 1810 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 24 Mariengroschen 1810 B at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 24 Mariengroschen 1810 B at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Westphalia 24 Mariengroschen 1810 B at auction Felzmann - January 16, 2023
Seller Felzmann
Date January 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 24 Mariengroschen 1810 B at auction Möller - December 2, 2022
Seller Möller
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 24 Mariengroschen 1810 B at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 24 Mariengroschen 1810 B at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 24 Mariengroschen 1810 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 24 Mariengroschen 1810 B at auction WAG - February 16, 2025
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

