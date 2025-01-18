Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
20 Céntimos 1812 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,200)
- Weight 3,87 g
- Pure silver (0,0249 oz) 0,774 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 20 Céntimos
- Year 1812
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 20 Céntimos 1812 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2827 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place October 8, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CoinsNB
Date January 18, 2025
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Céntimos 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
