Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

20 Céntimos 1812 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 20 Céntimos 1812 C - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 20 Céntimos 1812 C - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,200)
  • Weight 3,87 g
  • Pure silver (0,0249 oz) 0,774 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 20 Céntimos
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 20 Céntimos 1812 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2827 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place October 8, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Creusy Numismatique (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (2)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (3)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (1)
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1812 C at auction CoinsNB - January 18, 2025
Seller CoinsNB
Date January 18, 2025
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1812 C at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1812 C at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1812 C at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1812 C at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1812 C at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1812 C at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1812 C at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1812 C at auction Stephen Album - November 28, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1812 C at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1812 C at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1812 C at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1812 C at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1812 C at auction Pegasus Auctions - March 27, 2022
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1812 C at auction Pegasus Auctions - March 27, 2022
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1812 C at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1812 C at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1812 C at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1812 C at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1812 C at auction Künker - October 8, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1812 C at auction Stack's - June 27, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1812 C at auction Pruvost - February 22, 2025
Seller Pruvost
Date February 22, 2025
Condition VF
To auction

