20 Céntimos 1812 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 20 Céntimos 1812 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2827 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place October 8, 2019.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (8) XF (6) VF (11) VG (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (5) MS62 (1) AU58 (2) AU50 (3) Service PCGS (7) NGC (5)

