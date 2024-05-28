20 Céntimos 1810 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 20 Céntimos 1810 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 4312 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place February 25, 2016.

