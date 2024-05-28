Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
20 Céntimos 1810 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,200)
- Weight 3,87 g
- Pure silver (0,0249 oz) 0,774 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 20 Céntimos
- Year 1810
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 20 Céntimos 1810 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 4312 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place February 25, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CoinsNB (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (3)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Céntimos 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search