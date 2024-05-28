flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

20 Céntimos 1810 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 20 Céntimos 1810 C - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 20 Céntimos 1810 C - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,200)
  • Weight 3,87 g
  • Pure silver (0,0249 oz) 0,774 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 20 Céntimos
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 20 Céntimos 1810 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 4312 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place February 25, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (3)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (1)
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1810 C at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1810 C at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1810 C at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1810 C at auction Katz - May 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1810 C at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1810 C at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1810 C at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1810 C at auction Pegasus Auctions - March 27, 2022
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1810 C at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1810 C at auction Tauler & Fau - January 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1810 C at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1810 C at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 19, 2018
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1810 C at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1810 C at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1810 C at auction Künker - September 29, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 20 Céntimos 1810 C at auction Künker - September 24, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Céntimos 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 475
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Westphalia Coin catalog of Jerome Napoleon Coins of Westphalia in 1810 All Westphalian coins Westphalian silver coins Westphalian coins 20 Céntimos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access