Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
2/3 Thaler 1813 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 13,08 g
- Pure silver (0,4176 oz) 12,9884 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Ornamental
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 2/3 Thaler
- Year 1813
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 2/3 Thaler 1813 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 672 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 500. Bidding took place September 28, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Constantin Coins
Date January 24, 2025
Condition XF
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 201 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
