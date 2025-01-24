flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813

2/3 Thaler 1813 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1813 C - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1813 C - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 13,08 g
  • Pure silver (0,4176 oz) 12,9884 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Ornamental
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 2/3 Thaler
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 2/3 Thaler 1813 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 672 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 500. Bidding took place September 28, 2023.

Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1813 C at auction Constantin Coins - January 24, 2025
Seller Constantin Coins
Date January 24, 2025
Condition XF
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1813 C at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 201 EUR
Seller WCN
Date November 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1813 C at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2024
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1813 C at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 10, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1813 C at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1813 C at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1813 C at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1813 C at auction Bruun Rasmussen - June 9, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date June 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1813 C at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1813 C at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1813 C at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1813 C at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1813 C at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1813 C at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1813 C at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1813 C at auction Bruun Rasmussen - December 11, 2022
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1813 C at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1813 C at auction Jean ELSEN - June 11, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1813 C at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1813 C at auction Heritage - March 31, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 31, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
