2/3 Thaler 1813 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 2/3 Thaler 1813 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 672 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 500. Bidding took place September 28, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (16) XF (33) VF (15) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) AU58 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Bru Sale & Wellico (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (3)

Busso Peus (2)

Chaponnière (2)

Constantin Coins (1)

Felzmann (3)

Frankfurter (1)

Frühwald (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (2)

Heritage (2)

HERVERA (1)

Höhn (1)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Katz (1)

Künker (12)

MDC Monaco (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Naumann (1)

Rauch (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (1)

Stack's (2)

Teutoburger (5)

UBS (2)

WAG (7)

WCN (1)