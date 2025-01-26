2/3 Thaler 1812 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 2/3 Thaler 1812 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2070 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place May 31, 2021.

