Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
2/3 Thaler 1812 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 13,08 g
- Pure silver (0,4176 oz) 12,9884 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Ornamental
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 2/3 Thaler
- Year 1812
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 2/3 Thaler 1812 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2070 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place May 31, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 40000 JPY
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
188 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
