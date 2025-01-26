flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

2/3 Thaler 1812 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 13,08 g
  • Pure silver (0,4176 oz) 12,9884 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Ornamental
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 2/3 Thaler
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 2/3 Thaler 1812 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2070 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place May 31, 2021.

Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1812 C at auction Auction World - January 26, 2025
Seller Auction World
Date January 26, 2025
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 40000 JPY
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1812 C at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
188 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Where to buy?
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1812 C at auction cgb.fr - February 11, 2025
Seller cgb.fr
Date February 11, 2025
Condition MS62
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

