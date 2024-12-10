Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
2/3 Thaler 1811 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 13,08 g
- Pure silver (0,4176 oz) 12,9884 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Ornamental
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 2/3 Thaler
- Year 1811
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 2/3 Thaler 1811 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1538 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 750. Bidding took place December 9, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
854 $
Price in auction currency 750 CHF
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 12, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
