flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

2/3 Thaler 1811 C (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1811 C - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1811 C - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 13,08 g
  • Pure silver (0,4176 oz) 12,9884 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Ornamental
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 2/3 Thaler
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 2/3 Thaler 1811 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1538 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 750. Bidding took place December 9, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1811 C at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
854 $
Price in auction currency 750 CHF
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1811 C at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1811 C at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1811 C at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1811 C at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1811 C at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1811 C at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1811 C at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1811 C at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1811 C at auction HARMERS - September 26, 2022
Seller HARMERS
Date September 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1811 C at auction Russiancoin - July 21, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1811 C at auction Stephen Album - July 12, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 12, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1811 C at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1811 C at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1811 C at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1811 C at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1811 C at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1811 C at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1811 C at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1811 C at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1811 C at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

