Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
2/3 Thaler 1810 C "Large head" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 13,08 g
- Pure silver (0,4176 oz) 12,9884 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Ornamental
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 2/3 Thaler
- Year 1810
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 2/3 Thaler 1810 "Large head" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2062 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 975. Bidding took place May 31, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
341 $
Price in auction currency 300 CHF
Seller Künker
Date December 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
