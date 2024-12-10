flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

2/3 Thaler 1810 C "Large head" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1810 C "Large head" - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1810 C "Large head" - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 13,08 g
  • Pure silver (0,4176 oz) 12,9884 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Ornamental
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 2/3 Thaler
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 2/3 Thaler 1810 "Large head" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2062 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 975. Bidding took place May 31, 2021.

Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1810 C "Large head" at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
341 $
Price in auction currency 300 CHF
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1810 C "Large head" at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
Seller Künker
Date December 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1810 C "Large head" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1810 C "Large head" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1810 C "Large head" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1810 C "Large head" at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1810 C "Large head" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1810 C "Large head" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1810 C "Large head" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1810 C "Large head" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1810 C "Large head" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1810 C "Large head" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1810 C "Large head" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1810 C "Large head" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1810 C "Large head" at auction Felzmann - November 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date November 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1810 C "Large head" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1810 C "Large head" at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1810 C "Large head" at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1810 C "Large head" at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1810 C "Large head" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1810 C "Large head" at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1810 C "Large head" at auction WAG - February 16, 2025
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2025
Condition AU
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1810 "Large head", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

