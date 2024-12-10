2/3 Thaler 1810 C "Large head" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 2/3 Thaler 1810 "Large head" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 2062 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 975. Bidding took place May 31, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (28) VF (27) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Agora (1)

Busso Peus (1)

CNG (2)

Felzmann (5)

GGN (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (4)

ICE (1)

Jean ELSEN (3)

Künker (14)

London Coin Galleries (1)

Möller (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Rauch (2)

Sonntag (2)

Teutoburger (7)

UBS (1)

WAG (3)

Westfälische (3)