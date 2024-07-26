2/3 Thaler 1809 C "Large head" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 2/3 Thaler 1809 "Large head" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 4546 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

