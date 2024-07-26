Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
2/3 Thaler 1809 C "Large head" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 13,08 g
- Pure silver (0,4176 oz) 12,9884 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Ornamental
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 2/3 Thaler
- Year 1809
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 2/3 Thaler 1809 "Large head" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 4546 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date July 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
