Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

2/3 Thaler 1809 C "Large head" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1809 C "Large head" - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 2/3 Thaler 1809 C "Large head" - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 13,08 g
  • Pure silver (0,4176 oz) 12,9884 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Ornamental
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 2/3 Thaler
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 2/3 Thaler 1809 "Large head" with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 4546 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Bru Sale & Wellico (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Centre Numismatique du Palais-Royal (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (13)
  • Leu (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • UBS (5)
  • WAG (7)
  • Westfälische (2)
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1809 C "Large head" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1809 C "Large head" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1809 C "Large head" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1809 C "Large head" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1809 C "Large head" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1809 C "Large head" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1809 C "Large head" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1809 C "Large head" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1809 C "Large head" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1809 C "Large head" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1809 C "Large head" at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1809 C "Large head" at auction Jean ELSEN - June 11, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1809 C "Large head" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1809 C "Large head" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1809 C "Large head" at auction Felzmann - November 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date November 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1809 C "Large head" at auction Felzmann - November 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date November 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1809 C "Large head" at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1809 C "Large head" at auction Alexander - November 11, 2021
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1809 C "Large head" at auction Alexander - November 11, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1809 C "Large head" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1809 C "Large head" at auction Emporium Hamburg - July 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date July 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 2/3 Thaler 1809 C "Large head" at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

