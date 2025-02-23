Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
1/6 Thaler 1812 "Type 1808-1812" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 3,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1015 oz) 3,1577 g
- Edge Ornamental
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1812
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
