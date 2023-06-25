Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
1/6 Thaler 1810 "Type 1808-1812" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,993)
- Weight 3,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1015 oz) 3,1577 g
- Edge Ornamental
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1810
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Clausthal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/6 Thaler 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1415 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place June 23, 2015.
Сondition
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 19, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
