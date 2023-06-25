1/6 Thaler 1810 "Type 1808-1812" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/6 Thaler 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1415 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place June 23, 2015.

