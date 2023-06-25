flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

1/6 Thaler 1810 "Type 1808-1812" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1810 "Type 1808-1812" - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1810 "Type 1808-1812" - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,993)
  • Weight 3,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1015 oz) 3,1577 g
  • Edge Ornamental
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Clausthal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/6 Thaler 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1415 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place June 23, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Ars Time (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Künker (12)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 at auction Felzmann - June 30, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date June 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 at auction Künker - October 22, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 at auction Russiancoin - July 19, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 19, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 at auction Russiancoin - April 25, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date March 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 at auction Künker - April 6, 2017
Seller Künker
Date April 6, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 at auction Kricheldorf - February 21, 2017
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 at auction Höhn - February 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date February 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 28, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 475
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Westphalia Coin catalog of Jerome Napoleon Coins of Westphalia in 1810 All Westphalian coins Westphalian silver coins Westphalian coins 1/6 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Feb 8, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access