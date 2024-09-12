1/6 Thaler 1813 B (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/6 Thaler 1813 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1282 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place July 9, 2017.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (19) XF (19) VF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS62 (1) XF45 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

CoinsNB (1)

Felzmann (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (3)

Heritage (2)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (3)

Künker (9)

Leu (1)

Marciniak (1)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Rauch (1)

Rhenumis (2)

Russiancoin (1)

Teutoburger (7)

UBS (3)

WAG (6)