flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

1/6 Thaler 1813 B (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1813 B - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1813 B - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,094 oz) 2,925 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Ornamental
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Brunswick
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/6 Thaler 1813 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1282 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place July 9, 2017.

Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1813 B at auction Rhenumis - September 12, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1813 B at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1813 B at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1813 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1813 B at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1813 B at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1813 B at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1813 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1813 B at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1813 B at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1813 B at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1813 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1813 B at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1813 B at auction Felzmann - June 30, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date June 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1813 B at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1813 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 19, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1813 B at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1813 B at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1813 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1813 B at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1813 B at auction WAG - July 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date July 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
