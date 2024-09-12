Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
1/6 Thaler 1813 B (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,85 g
- Pure silver (0,094 oz) 2,925 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Ornamental
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1813
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Brunswick
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/6 Thaler 1813 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 1282 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place July 9, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CoinsNB (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Künker (9)
- Leu (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Rhenumis (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Teutoburger (7)
- UBS (3)
- WAG (6)
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search