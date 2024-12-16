1/6 Thaler 1812 B "Type 1808-1813" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/6 Thaler 1812 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 714 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (19) XF (31) VF (5) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (3) MS62 (1) Service NGC (6)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

CoinsNB (2)

Felzmann (4)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Grün (2)

Heritage (3)

Höhn (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (7)

La Galerie Numismatique (9)

Marciniak (1)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (7)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Rhenumis (2)

Sonntag (1)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (4)

TMAJK sro (1)

WAG (9)