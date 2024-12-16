flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

1/6 Thaler 1812 B "Type 1808-1813" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1812 B "Type 1808-1813" - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1812 B "Type 1808-1813" - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,094 oz) 2,925 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Ornamental
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Brunswick
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/6 Thaler 1812 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 714 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1812 B at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 92 EUR
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1812 B at auction TMAJK sro - October 17, 2024
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1812 B at auction TMAJK sro - October 17, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date October 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1812 B at auction Rhenumis - September 12, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1812 B at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1812 B at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1812 B at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1812 B at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1812 B at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1812 B at auction Heritage - October 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1812 B at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1812 B at auction CoinsNB - November 26, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1812 B at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1812 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1812 B at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1812 B at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1812 B at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1812 B at auction Felzmann - November 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date November 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1812 B at auction Felzmann - November 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date November 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1812 B at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1812 B at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1812 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1812 B at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

