Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
1/6 Thaler 1812 B "Type 1808-1813" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,85 g
- Pure silver (0,094 oz) 2,925 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Ornamental
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1812
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Brunswick
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/6 Thaler 1812 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 714 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Katz
Date December 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 92 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/6 Thaler 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
