Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813
1/6 Thaler 1810 C "Type 1808-1813" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 5,85 g
- Pure silver (0,094 oz) 2,925 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Ornamental
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Westphalia
- Period Jérôme Napoléon
- Denomination 1/6 Thaler
- Year 1810
- Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
- Mint Kassel
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/6 Thaler 1810 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 4773 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place March 8, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (3)
- Rauch (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- WAG (4)
Seller Heritage
Date June 8, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 71 USD
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date February 11, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
