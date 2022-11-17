1/6 Thaler 1810 C "Type 1808-1813" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/6 Thaler 1810 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 4773 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place March 8, 2005.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (2) XF (6) VF (5) Condition (slab) MS61 (3) Service NGC (3)