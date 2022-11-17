flag
Westphalia Period: 1808-1813 1808-1813

1/6 Thaler 1810 C "Type 1808-1813" (Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon)

Obverse 1/6 Thaler 1810 C "Type 1808-1813" - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon Reverse 1/6 Thaler 1810 C "Type 1808-1813" - Silver Coin Value - Westphalia, Jérôme Napoléon

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 5,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,094 oz) 2,925 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Ornamental
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Westphalia
  • Period Jérôme Napoléon
  • Denomination 1/6 Thaler
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Hieronymus Napoleon (King of Westphalia)
  • Mint Kassel
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Westphalian 1/6 Thaler 1810 with mark C. This silver coin from the times of Jerome Napoleon. The record price belongs to the lot 4773 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place March 8, 2005.

Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 C at auction Heritage - June 8, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 8, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 71 USD
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 C at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 C at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 C at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 C at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 C at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 C at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 C at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 C at auction Rauch - June 29, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date June 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 C at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 C at auction Heritage - February 11, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date February 11, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 C at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 C at auction WAG - September 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 C at auction Künker - March 27, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 27, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 C at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 C at auction Künker - September 25, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Westphalia 1/6 Thaler 1810 C at auction Künker - March 8, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 8, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
